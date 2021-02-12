The Sharjah Appeals Court overturned a ruling by a court of first instance acquitting an Arab woman (41 years) of defamation charges, and publishing a semi-nude picture of a famous Arab model (model), on social media networks, specifically “Instagram” and “Snapchat”, and threatening and insulting And it ruled that the accused was convicted and fined an amount of 50 thousand dirhams for two charges, in addition to compensating another 21 thousand dirhams to the victim for the harm she suffered, after the court used clemency with her, given the lack of judicial precedents for her.

In detail, the Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant, who works in charge of marketing and publicity at a beauty hospital, using an information technology means in the assault on the victim (model), by publishing a semi-nude photo of her on the applications “Instagram” and “Snapchat”, and threatening her. Post that photo.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that the defendant had insulted her on social media, and claimed that she had illegal relations with singers. She even uploaded her photos before and after a plastic surgery in the hospital, and sent her personal photos to the account of a woman in the United States, and blackmailed her with a request for money. $ 7,000 (about 25.6 thousand dirhams) in exchange for not publishing her photos or mentioning her name, and she was inciting the closure of the official accounts of the victim in the “Social Media”.

For her part, the defendant denied before the Public Prosecution and the court the charges against her, and stated that the victim is the advertisement face of the private hospital in which she works, and under the contract between them, pictures of the hospital’s surgeries for men and women are published on the hospital’s accounts on social networks, including photos of the victim. She also confirmed that she never cursed or threatened her, but the victim filed a lawsuit against her, because the defendant filed a defamation report against her a month before the case, but the report is still under investigation. The defendant attached to the papers a copy of a contract concluded between the complainant and the hospital, which gives the latter the right to publish pictures of all the surgeries performed for her by the hospital, as a matter of publicity and advertisement. For its part, the court of first instance ruled the innocence of the accused, and the claim of civil right was rejected by the victim, so her attorney, Muhammad al-Najjar, appealed against the verdict, relying in his requests that the defendant admitted in the prosecution’s investigations that she sent a semi-nude picture of the victim to a woman in the United States. This is a separate crime from the crime of publishing her photos on “social media”, as she acknowledged her threat.

After hearing the case, the Court of Appeal set aside the judgment of the first instance, indicating in its merits that it is proven in the papers that the court of first instance did not know the facts of the case out of sight and insight, and did not balance between the statements of the victim and the evidence of evidence, which emptied these statements of their content.

She explained that it is well established in the papers to send semi-nude photos of the victim from the accused’s phone to another woman, and this is a separate crime, noting that in light of the fact that the accused is not a precedent, she will use clemency, and she was fined 30 thousand dirhams for the first charge, and 20 thousand dirhams For the second charge, and 21,000 dirhams compensation to the victim, as a result of the damages he suffered.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

