The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of a marketing manager at (Arabi), on charges of threatening to liquidate (killing) his boss of the same nationality, for his insistence on filing a report against him, given his involvement in fraud of the company’s clients and impersonating another, as the accused told the sponsor, Who tried to settle the problem between them and return the money he embezzled: “You have to keep him out of my way, otherwise I will hide and liquidate him through acquaintances in his country.”

The victim (investor) said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that the accused had been working as the director of marketing operations in his company for three years, and he was fired after discovering that he had smuggled people wanted for justice in financial cases out of the country in exchange for sums of money, in addition to defrauding clients of the company. The specialist in the field of services, collecting money from them in exchange for obtaining insurance certificates, opening cases for their benefit as a lawyer contrary to the truth, in addition to deluding them with his ability to buy electronic devices that they request, then stalling and evading the return of the money that he seized, pointing out that the number of his victims are clients of the company It reached nine people.

He added that he summoned the accused to the headquarters of the company and demanded that he return the sums he had seized, in the presence of one of the clients who had been subjected to fraud, as he gave him 10 thousand dirhams to open a collection case for him as a lawyer, and then he was surprised later that he was not a lawyer and seized his money, and that the company was not interested in establishing this type. Of the suits.

He pointed out that the accused refused to return the sums, so he had to pay them on his behalf so as not to harm the company’s reputation.

He explained that he mediated the sponsor to speak with him, so he was surprised by the accused telling him, “He removed the victim from me, because he is not safe, and I will liquidate him in his country through my acquaintances.” He was present at the time of threats, and was referred by the Public Prosecution to the Criminal Court on charges of committing the felony threatening to commit a felony against others.





