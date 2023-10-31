The Dubai Misdemeanor Court punished an Arab man and his European wife with a fine after convicting them of mutual assault, following a verbal argument and accumulated disagreements between them. The wife accused him of kicking her and hitting her with a plastic chair, while he accused her of acting out and hitting him with the head of an iron belt.

In detail, a family dispute between an Arab man and his European wife developed into a quarrel and mutual assault inside the house in the presence of their children, which resulted in the police attending and each of them issuing a report against the other, which ended up with them going to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court in Dubai, which punished each of them with a fine of 2,000 dirhams.

The facts of the case – as confirmed by the court, reassured its conscience, and stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations – stated that the woman entered her husband’s room on the morning of the incident with their children while he was asleep, and he shouted at them and asked them to leave the room.

When the wife came in to change her clothes, he pushed her outside with their children, and kicked her in the stomach, so she tried to calm him down, but he pushed her and hit her on the head with a plastic children’s chair, so she, on her part, took the initiative to hit him with a belt, until he left the room.

In addition, the two accounts of the defendants in the lawsuit contradicted each other. The husband stated that he was in his house when the altercation occurred, and his wife took the initiative to push him and he responded in the same way, except that she brought a belt with an iron head and hit him with it. He tried to push her away from him, but she fell to the ground and began acting, screaming and crying, so he took His children and left home.

For her part, the wife reported that the husband shouted at her in front of her children and kicked her in the stomach, and she was forced to defend herself by hitting him with a belt, but he did not stop assaulting her until he left the room.

The forensic medical report confirmed that the husband had suffered superficial injuries, and his wife had superficial injuries that did not leave a permanent disability.

For its part, the court turned away from the defendants’ denial of the accusations against them, and considered, based on the circumstances of the incident, to treat them with a fair amount of clemency and contented themselves with punishing them with a fine.