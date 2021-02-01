The Spanish company PharmaMar has created and developed an antiviral drug which, as has been shown, is capable of reducing viral loads caused by coronavirus by 99%, something achieved so far in the lungs of the treated animals.

Magazine Science has been in charge of publishing the results of laboratory experiments with this medicine called plitidepsin. Although the results of the preclinical research are made public in the article, actually the Spanish company is already immersed in clinical trials and is negotiating the start of phase III.

The curious origin of the antiviral, a marine animal

To have been able to develop plitidepsin, PharmaMar has used a marine animal called ascidiacea, belonging to the subphylum urochordata. The necessary compound is extracted from this marine tulip, and is distributed throughout the planet.

Usually can be found in rocks or shells, where it remains fixed, that is, they are sessile. It is calculated that there are about 2,300 species and of different types, whether solitary, compound or social.

For this specific case, for the creation of the antiviral, the marine organism used was the sea squirt Aplidium albicans, found in a bay of the Balearic Islands. From it, everything is obtained by synthesis in a laboratory.

What is known so far about plitidepsin?

Apart from what has already been mentioned, its trade name is Aplidin and it has already been approved by the Australian regulatory agency for the oncological treatment of multiple myeloma and to fight against the coronavirus. In the second, what it does is block the protein eEF1A, present in human cells, which is used by the virus to reproduce by the body and go to more cells.

According to the mentioned article, this drug has been shown to have a strong antiviral potency, achieving a reduction in viral replication in animals with which it has been tested and through in vitro studies.

Too has been tested in humans in phase II clinical trials, of the four that there are in total. In October 2020 it was reported that so far the trials had achieved the primary safety endpoint and the secondary efficacy endpoint, that is to say, that the safety of the treatment is very good and that it acts against the coronavirus.

Now you are in negotiations with the health authorities of Spain and the United Kingdom, in order to complete the design of the phase III clinical trials with a high participation of patients and receive their collaboration.