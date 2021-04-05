In four months since the death of Diego Maradona, the number of tributes became practically impossible to count. Monuments, streets, plaques, murals, appear all over the country and the world.

Among them, last March 25 they inaugurated a mural that has to distinguish itself from the rest, due to the material used – it is not painted but made with mosaics – and for the Maradona that it rescues, perhaps one of the least remembered: the one in 1995 he was Racing’s technical director in 13 games.

Those responsible for the work installed next to one of the gates of the Juan Domingo Perón stadium from the Academy in Avellaneda are the members of the Mosaico Nacional artistic group. And Racing is not his only Maradona, on the contrary, his idea is to inaugurate a tribute to Diego per month, every 25th, every time one more month has passed since his death.

National Mosaic was born in 2009 and is made up of a group of artists and creators who make cultural-themed murals on public roads using the mosaic technique, with Venetian little Venetians or Venetian mosaic.

“The idea of National Mosaic it is working with the history of the country. Being a material perpetuated in time as with the Roman or Greek mosaics or other mosaic interventions such as (the work of the Catalan architect Antoni) Gaudí, it gives us an advantage in the public space of signaling and exposing various themes as memory , diversity and national history with the characteristic that the work will transcend our work. Maybe even our lives, ”says Gonzalo López Lluch, one of the members of the group, who emphasizes that they have made murals that today are more than ten years old and, with proper maintenance, remain intact.

The members of the Comando in La Paternal, on the corner of the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, from Argentinos Juniors. (Instagram)

Paula Soto, Gabriela Pereyra and Facundo Cardozo, three artists who make up the National Mosaic, are the ones who, together with Gonzalo, decided to honor Maradona every 25th.

“The idea of ​​the Maradona Command project is to carry out Diego’s life in murals. We want to fulfill each of Maradona’s stages and be able to make it a mural ”, explains López Lluch. The group carried out the first work on December 25 in the Parque Chas neighborhood.

There are already eight murals that have been created in neighborhoods, courts and clubs. The one they consider most important and prominent is the one they did in the Temperley Athletic Club.

“It is a work in which Maradona is in the classic photo for singing the anthem in the 86 World Cup and for us that image means a lot because it represents the drive, the claw, the endurance, taking Argentina to the highest and highest especially the commitment to history, that idea of ​​revenge after the Malvinas war. That is the most symbolic image for us, ”says Gonzalo. The working mechanism is to digitally design the work of art and then make it in mosaic.

El Diego del 86. He’s at Club Atlético Temperley (Instagram)

The objective of the “Comando” is to make each mural “a meeting point for the different social actors”. In this way, fans of soccer, Maradona and the blue and white shirt have joined, thus achieving a kind of “Maradonian mass” in which they venerate Ten.

“For example, the Maradona Command Orchestra led by Ushi Cerviño who, in front of each inauguration of a new mural, are there accompanying with music associated with the life of Diego. The tango Kid’s dream or Rodrigo’s (The hand of God) are some of the songs that have sounded the last 25 of each month ”, says Gonzalo.

The neighborhoods of the Capital where they have already passed were La Paternal (in front of the Argentinos Juniors court), La Boca, and Parque Chas. In the South of the Conurbano, Temperley was the first club that had the honor, and then Racing arrived whose leaders, upon seeing the tribute made at the Celeste club, became enthusiastic and requested to be part of it.

“The truth is that after the inauguration in Temperley, several soccer teams contacted each other wanting to have a work by Comando Maradona in their club. Based on that, we put together a project that is based on the words of Maradona, who says and suggests that he would have liked to play in as many teams as possible, which of course he could not because of the contracts and others. In Maradona there is no distinction of shirts, it was clearly seen in his wake where there was River-Boca and San Lorenzo-Huracán in the same space. Maradona is a patrimony of national football, so with that project and with the call of the clubs calling us, we started with Racing ”, Gonzalo tells about the new initiative.

Another part of the Command: music. Ushi Cerviño and Julieta Fernández doing the tango “El Sueño del Pibe”

The work of art made in Avellaneda was inspired by a historical photo of when Maradona was a Racing coach, a process that did not result in sports (there were 11 games with two wins, six draws and three losses) but that still made its mark on the game. club albiceleste. According to what they say in National Mosaic, it was a joint effort with partners and teammates that took at least a month until its inauguration.

So far the project remains within the Argentine borders, although according to Gonzalo explains they plan to reach Naples and Barcelona, following Diego’s course.

“We know it will be a long road but we believe it deserves it. The fundamentals that lead us to generate a mural every 25 are based on what he transmitted to us during his career as a footballer. It is a symbol of relief and hope because it was always in favor of the Argentine people and defended the colors of the flag, even in the worst moments. We believe that Maradona for that very reason is eternal among the figures of the 20th century. He is one of the true Argentine heroes ”, Gonzalo concludes.