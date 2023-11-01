An interactive map has appeared online showing Moscow houses that are inconvenient to live in

An interactive map with the most inconvenient buildings in Moscow has appeared online. Her published on the GitHub portal.

The developer of the map, Igor Sukhorukov, considered houses that are located no further than 500 meters from chain grocery stores to be convenient. However, the route to the supermarket should not pass through a highway or river.

There were approximately 46 thousand points on the map – these houses, according to the author, are poorly located relative to the shops. However, Muscovites noted a number of inaccuracies in the map. Thus, according to users of the portal, in the Beskudnikovsky district, the houses directly in which the Pyaterochka, Dixie or VkusVill stores are located turned out to be inconvenient.

