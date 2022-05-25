The manufacturer of the monkeypox vaccine “Evanix” ruled out a shortage of vaccines, with the detection of cases of the disease in several countries around the world.

In statements to dpa, Rolf Sass Sorensen, spokesman for the Danish-German company Bavarian Nordic, said today, Wednesday, “We believe that we can meet global demand without investing more in our production facilities.”

The company is headquartered in Denmark, where production is also carried out. However, the development of the viral vector vaccine is taking place at the company’s German headquarters in Martinsried, near Munich.

It is worth noting that the company has the only license in the world to produce a vaccine against monkeypox.

It is currently possible to produce 30 million doses of the vaccine per year, Sorensen said.

However, the license is limited to the United States, where the vaccine is known as “Genius”, as well as in Canada.

Sorensen stated that the company is considering obtaining a license for the vaccine in the European Union.

This vaccine was authorized in Europe for the type of smallpox that used to infect humans and is currently considered extinct, and Sorensen said that the vaccine is used in Britain, for example, under the slogan “Of Label / meaning without a license /”.

The spokesman did not disclose the exact quantities of the vaccines that will be sold and the countries that will buy them, and stressed that the company is currently receiving inquiries “from many, many countries.”

He added that it is likely that the company received inquiries from all countries in which cases of the disease appeared.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced that his country had requested doses of the vaccine.

The development of the monkeypox vaccine by the Bavarian Nordic company had begun based on cooperation with the US government. The spokesman said that after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, the US government was concerned about an attack using smallpox viruses, and made plans to vaccinate the entire population of the country.

Sorensen said that the old vaccines were associated with significant side effects, “for this reason, they came to us, and pleaded with us to make a better and newer generation of smallpox vaccination.” He added that the company’s vaccine is very safe and has been tested on a strong data basis.