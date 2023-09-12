The Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation sent manuals on the Ukrainian language to new regions

The Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation has organized the sending of manuals on the Ukrainian language for primary grades to new regions of Russia. Told about this TASS Deputy Minister of Education Alexander Bugaev.

The materials were sent to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. As Bugaev explained, this subject will be studied optionally in the annexed regions. “If the parents have expressed a desire [чтобы их дети] studied optionally as a native language – Ukrainian – these teaching aids were created for this purpose,” he said.

At the same time, the deputy minister emphasized that all education will be conducted in the state Russian language.

How notes RTVI TV channel, in the Kherson region, 64 percent of primary school students wanted to learn Ukrainian. In the Zaporozhye region, 46 percent of junior high school students expressed such a desire.

Earlier, Alexander Bugaet reported that the development of a textbook for studying the Ukrainian language in secondary school is at the final stage.