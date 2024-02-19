City Hall says that owners were notified about the risks of the property; building had partially collapsed in 2019

A historic mansion collapsed in Cachoeira, a city in the Recôncavo region of Bahia, on Sunday (18.Feb.2024). The property, located in an area listed by the Iphan (Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage), had already partially collapsed in 2019.

The rest of the building's ruins fell to the ground, covering the city in a haze of dust. There were no injuries, according to the city's Fire Department. The area is closed.

Watch (1min2s):

From the 1940s until 1992, the building housed the Hotel Colombo. The inn was famous in the region during its period of operation for receiving authorities and artists. In the center of the city, the mansion was located in a historic location, close to where the first battles for Bahia's independence were fought, in 1822.

The city of Cachoeira stated that the owners were notified a few times about the risk of the property collapsing. The warnings, however, were ignored.

“It is important to highlight that the owners were repeatedly notified about the imminent risk of collapse, however, unfortunately, these warnings were not heeded”, said the city hall in a note published on Instagram.

“In light of this occurrence, Cachoeira City Hall took all necessary measures, activating the competent bodies such as Coelba, Civil Defense, Municipal Guard, Fire Department, SAMU, among others, to deal with the situation in the most efficient and safe way possible.“, he wrote.

To the Power360, Iphan declared, in a note (read below), that the property was not individually listed, but inserted in a listed area. Waterfall was declared National Monument City since 1971, the same year it was listed.

In 2019, when there was a partial collapse, the owners were fined R$780,632.53 by the agency. With the complete collapse of the mansion, new inspection measures will be taken and the property owners may be fined again.

Watch videos of the collapse:

Watch (45s):

Watch (2min4s):

Here is the full note from Iphan:

“It is a property that was not listed individually, but rather inserted into a listed complex, which, in itself, places it within the scope of Iphan's inspection activities. Yes, the Institute has been following the property’s history. In 2019 there was a partial collapse of the property, at which time the institution adopted inspection procedures, notifying the owner and issuing a Notice of Infraction.

“The inspection process resulting from this partial collapse was concluded and resulted in a fine of R$780,632.53, which is being charged to the owner. With its complete collapse, new inspection measures will be adopted so that those responsible are duly charged.”.