It only takes seven seconds to form an opinion about a person. Coexistence between people can be a bit complicated. Strangers who, by chance of fate, come across situations that can cause someone you don’t know at all to become someone you have a good relationship with or your ‘biggest enemy’.

A simple ‘hello’ or a sigh is enough to draw conclusions about personality. Furthermore, if it has been bad, there is no second chance to change it. A clear example of this is the experience of a user of Mexico.

In his thread, he recounts the encounter he had with another woman in said establishment. It all started in the parking lot of said facility when she was preparing to leave his car. “Yesterday in the parking lot of City Market in San Jerónimo, someone drove in the wrong direction to take away the place where I intended to park.” However, beyond leaving the matter there, it seems that it was not enough for the girl to make a prohibited maneuver. It seems that when Alfredo was about to enter the store, the lady, holding the hand of a girl of about 8 years old, said to him: “Oops, it seems that I won it for you,” to which he replied that “what incivility.” yours, and what a sad example you are for your daughter.

History of evil: Yesterday in the parking lot of City Market in San Jerónimo a naca came in the wrong direction to take away the parking space where I intended to park.

On my way to the entrance, holding the hand of a girl of about 8 years old, she cynically tells me: 1. — Duke of Caixas-Häagen Dazs (@AlfredoLopPce) September 30, 2023

But as they say, revenge is served cold, never better said, and fate gave him the opportunity to give him his own medicine. “After buying my dog’s food and grocery shopping, I go last to the refrigerated area to bring a can of Häagen-Dazs coffee,” he says, and immediately afterward he heard the voice of a girl, who happened to be his daughter. from the woman, who asked him to buy that same ice cream. At that moment Alfredo prepared to put “each and every one of the cans” in his cart and when the lady saw him she asked him: “Are you going to take all that?”, to which he replied “it seems like you I won them, ask an employee if they have any more in stock. “I hoard and take these.”

A somewhat cruel act when thinking about the girl, but she assures that “she learned a truth about her mother and that this can have consequences. Furthermore, he assures that what she did is »perfectly valid, not like fighting hard for a parking spot«.