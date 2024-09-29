Mash: a man’s body was found in the toilet of a plane flying from Moscow to Samara

A man’s body was found on a plane flying from Moscow to Samara. Telegram channel reports this Mash.

It is alleged that the 44-year-old passenger felt unwell at Vnukovo airport, but he still decided to fly with his relatives. Already on board the plane, he began to feel unwell again and went to the toilet. The flight attendants knocked on his door for a long time, but he did not answer, and the door had to be knocked down – the man was unconscious.

Attempts to resuscitate the passenger were unsuccessful. The plane made an emergency landing in Ulyanovsk. The police and ambulance arrived at the ship, but doctors were unable to save the passenger.

