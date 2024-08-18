Ciudad Juarez.- A man was beaten to death and his body was dumped in the street in the Héroes de la Revolución neighborhood, where he was found by municipal police this morning.

The homicide occurred at 5:55 a.m. on Juan Cobos and Joaquín Castellanos streets, where police from the Southern District found the body of a man, with his head smashed by blows and signs of torture, said a commander of the SSPM.

The body was found outside a house and in front of a parked personnel carrier, with his pants down to his knees, the municipal police officer said.

He was apparently killed elsewhere and abandoned there, he said.

Preventive agents handed over the crime scene, number 44 of the month of August, to investigative police belonging to the Crimes against Life Unit of the FGE.

A man can be seen lying lifeless on the asphalt with signs of violence, blows to the face on the top of the head (it is not possible to determine if it is from a firearm projectile), half naked, there are no ballistic elements at the scene, nor information on who is responsible.