A mano disarmata: plot, cast, trailer, true story, streaming of the film about Federica Angeli on Rai 3

A mano disarmata is the film broadcast this evening, Thursday 25 May 2023, on Rai 3 from 21.20. The 2019 film directed by Claudio Bonivento tells the true story of the journalist of the Republic Federica Angeli (played by Claudia Gerini), who ended up under guard for having written articles on the underworld of Ostia. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream the film A mano disarmata? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot: True story

The film by Claudio Bonivento, with Claudia Gerini, Francesco Pannofino, Francesco Venditti and Mirko Frezza is based on a true story. That of Federica Angeli, the journalist of the newspaper la Repubblica who has been living under guard since 2013 due to the mafia threats she received for her investigations into organized crime in Ostia. As a reporter for the Roman edition of the newspaper, Federica Angeli takes her life into her own hands and decides to use it, sparingly, in a civil case: the fight against the mafia clans that infest Ostia. Her only real weapon is – and always will be – the pen.

The film A mano disarmata recounts the stages of her challenge to the underworld, which began in 2013 and has not yet finished, without ever forgetting her dimension as a woman, mother and wife: courage and fear, loneliness and solidarity, desperation and the enthusiasm for a battle fought head on.

A mano disarma: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of the film A mano disarmata, based on a true story, but what is the cast? An extraordinary Claudia Gerini plays the role of Federica Angeli, the journalist of Repubblica who has been living under guard since 2013 due to the mafia threats she received for her investigations into organized crime in Ostia. Also in the cast are Rodolfo Laganà, Maurizio Mattioli, Nini Salerno, Francesco Pannofino, Francesco Venditti and Mirko Frezza. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Claudia Gerini as Federica Angeli

Francesco Pannofino: Riccardo Torrisi

Mirko Frezza as Calogero Costa

Milena ManciniAlessia Angeli

Daniele Monterosi:

Francesco Venditti: Massimo Coluzzi

Maurizio Mattioli as Guido Serra

Rodolfo Lagana as Rocco Costa

Massimo De Francovich as Egidio Angeli

Nini Salerno: The marshal

Giorgio GobbiPeppe

Gaetano AmatoMatteo Martella

Emanuela Fanelli: Chiara Colombo

Trailer

Below is the official trailer of the film A mano disarmata, tonight on Rai 3.

Streaming and TV

Where to see A mano disarmata on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film is broadcast today – 25 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Always on RaiPlay it will be possible to watch the film at any time thanks to the on demand function.