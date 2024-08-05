A year full of momentous electoral events like 2024 (from France to the United Kingdom, from the United States to the European Union, via Mexico and Venezuela) raises powerful questions. In the midst of the rise of populism and with new global challenges, does the left-right dichotomy still work to address debates? Is it the economy (stupid!) or rather identity that dominates voting decisions today? How does one vector relate to the other? How much does the breakdown of the social elevator have to do with the growth of far-right parties?

The economist and politician Jordi Sevilla (Valencia, 68 years old) has formulated and answered a few of these questions in his latest book, with an ambitious and eloquent title, Manifesto for a radical democracy. Minister in the socialist government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (2004-2007), former president of the company Red Eléctrica (2018-2020) and author of several works, Sevilla points the finger at the excesses of liberalism as one of the drivers of the erosion of liberal democracy. The idea is somewhat reminiscent of the journey —or, perhaps, epiphany— of thinkers such as Francis Fukuyama, whose most recent critique of neoliberalism (can be read in Liberalism and its disenchanted) has influenced the Spanish text. The end of the story that was not.

He Manifest by Jordi Sevilla addresses what we can call a new cold war between values ​​and defends a “capitalism with purpose”, an idea conceived in think tanks that are not suspected of being Bolsheviks such as the Davos Forum. The author recalls the great challenges of inequality, the green transition or the emergence of artificial intelligence and stresses the need for transversal agreements that leave behind the political divisions forged at the end of the 18th century. “In the current context, in the midst of the rise of populism, the political labels left and right seem more like a cohesive identity option for a group based on memories of a past, sometimes still alive, than different and conflicting future options in the face of current challenges,” he explains.

In a way, the book can be read as a continuation of The wounded Spain (Deusto, 2022), in which the former minister analyses the six social gaps that he believes Spain suffers from and how to correct them.

No regular reader of political essays should be dissatisfied with the new work, which at the same time easily reaches the general public, skilled as Sevilla is in journalistic writing (he has been a regular signature in the press for years) and in dissemination (not in vain did he make President Zapatero famous when he said, in front of a microphone indiscreetly turned on in Congress, that he could learn what was necessary for the budget debate “in two afternoons”).

In the author’s opinion, it is necessary for every citizen to get involved in the conversation about this democracy. Seville is convinced, in short, that change must come from civil society. Georges Clemenceau, head of the French government at the beginning of the 20th century, once said that war “is something too serious to be left to the military.” In his book, the former minister includes the version that General De Gaulle would use a few years later: “Politics is too important to be left exclusively to politicians.” He quotes it in the introduction, but it would undoubtedly be useful for the conclusions.

Manifesto for a radical democracy Jordi Seville

Deusto, 2024

368 pages, 18.95 euros

