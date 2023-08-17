Double heinous crime in the Cuneo area: Sacha Chang, a 21-year-old Dutch man with mental problems killed his father and a friend and then fled

A very heinous double crime was committed yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 16 August, in Montaldo Mondovì, near Cuneo. Sacha Changa 21-year-old boy of Dutch origins and with serious mental disorders, stabbed his father to death, seriously injured a family friend and finally fled through the woods of Val Corsaglia, in the Monregalese valleys, near the border between Liguria and Piedmont.

The tranquility to which all residents of Montaldo Mondovia small village of a few hundred inhabitants located in the province of Cuneo, was destroyed yesterday in a few moments of terror.

This all took place in the home of Lambert Ter Horsta 60-year-old Dutch man who had hosted Sasha and his family for a few days.

In the afternoon, according to what has emerged so far, a furious would have broken out between the 21-year-old and his father quarrelthe reasons for which are still unknown.

Sacha Chang, who suffers from severe mental illness, suddenly grabbed a kitchen knife and struck his father several times and killed him.

He got involved in the fight even the landlord, which in turn was hit by the knife held by the boy. After hitting him too, the young man gave himself to leak.

The alarm was raised by Horst himself, who was wounded and managed to warn authorities and health professionals of what had happened.

The doctors on board the ambulances reached the scene, ascertained the death of Sasha’s father and immediately began transporting the wounded man to the Turin CTO. A few hours later he too died.

Looking for Sacha Chang

The alarm has now far from returned, given that, as mentioned, the 21-year-old disappeared into thin air after the crime, moving away into the woods of the Val Corsaglia.

The authorities have issued a bulletinurging everyone to make reports if you notice a young man about 1.75 meters tall and wearing a shirt and shorts.

Searches became more difficult after dark and in the early hours of this morning the boy turned out still wanted.