The Urban Guard of Barcelona maintains Several open hypotheses on the causes of accident this Monday between two coacheswith 51 people injured, four criticisms, including one of the vehicles made a Maneuver to overcome a pedestrian that crossed the diagonal, which ended up running over.

According to sources close to the case, urban agents in charge of investigating the causes of the accident have been Checking Tuesday the tachographa key test to determine the speed of the coach that rammed the other behind, which was stopped at a stop to go up and down passengers. Agents also analyze the Images of security and traffic cameras that there are in the area and continue to make a statement to witnesses.

At the moment, according to the sources, all the hypotheses are open and none of them confirmed as definitive, including the one that has advanced The avant -gardein relation to what The company driver of the company Canals maneuvered to dodge a pedestrian that passed through an unable area and to the one that ended up running over. But researchers also handle other lines in their investigations, among others to corroborate if there was any Mechanical failure -The two coach are in the deposit and will undergo an expert opinion-, or If the driver was clueless And he barely had time to try to avoid the pedestrian with a sharp maneuver, which is one of the injured.

In fact, the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, assured journalists on Tuesday, in a visit to the Mobile World Congress (MWC), that we must wait for the investigation to end, but that “everything seems to indicate that it has more to do with an accident of bad or fortuitous than anything else“. Collboni, who has confirmed that the pedestrian involved in the accident when crossing the diagonal is one of the hospitalized, has announced that in the next few hours it is expected to have the result of the tacographers and has asked that” no speculation “is requested, because it is” a matter of hours “to know the origin of the incident.

It is not fear for the life of the injured

Likewise, the mayor has stressed that The vast majority of those affected who already have hospital discharge They have been able to return to their point of origin or the hotels in which they were housed in Lloret de Mar (Girona), in the case of Italian schoolchildren. Collboni has also pointed out that, despite the seriousness of some injured, of which four remain hospitalized, “fortunately” He is not afraid of his life.

He accident occurred around three in the afternoon on Monday At the height of the number 361 of Diagonal Avenue, in the corner with Roger de Lluria, when a coach of the Canals company, which took Italian students, rammed behind the other, of the company Julià, which was stopped and that, due to the impact, collided with a lamppost and a tree.





Due to the accident, four people were critical wounds: one was inside one of the vehicles, two are cruise players who were climbing their motorhip, which was stopped at a authorized stop -among them a child under 17 years old -and another was a pedestrian that was hit. At the moment, within the framework of the investigation it has already been determined that The two drivers have given negative in the breathalyzer tests and the drug test.