The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of a (Arab) director on charges of seizing about 430 thousand dirhams of forgery and fraud after he assumed the status of a police employee and offered to sell the victims of police scrap to them at an attractive price, in addition to granting them a concession to supply two canteen penal institutions in the police apparatus in two emirates By the state.

The director of the victim’s company said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that a person in another company informed him of the accused’s influence and his ability to facilitate obtaining a supply contract for the police in one of the Emirates, so he contacted the accused and asked him about the possibility of cooperating with them, and the latter informed him that there was scrap belonging to the police at a value of 200 dirhams. He can also conclude a supply contract for the penal institutions of the police force in another emirate.

He added that the defendant requested an amount of 25,000 dirhams for insurance to bring the entry permit cards to the penal institution in order to inspect the scrap there, so they handed him the amount, and he gave them three entry permit cards to the penal institution, and then later asked them for 160,000 dirhams to terminate the supply and management contract of the canteen for the same institution, but in Another emirate, they gave him the money and handed them over a supply contract attributed to the police, and they gave him a commission of another 60,000 dirhams.

The victim indicated that the accused informed them that the company would receive a call from the concerned police to set a date for signing the contract, and a woman who claimed that her name was “Captain Sarah” actually contacted him and told him that he would set a date for him to inspect the scrap, then communications between them were cut off in light of the outbreak of the Corona pandemic. .

He explained that he contacted the accused again to ask him about the developments of the situation, and the latter informed him that the meeting would take place soon, and that he would meet him in Dubai accompanied by the police official concerned with the implementation of the deal, but he continued to procrastinate until he contacted the victim of the other company, through which he got acquainted with the accused and informed him that he was a fraud. In the same manner, the total sums seized exceeded 430,000 dirhams.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

