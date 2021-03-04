According to reports from the Department of Citizen Security of Mula, everything indicates that it could be a settling of accounts An ambulance, in a file photograph. / Javier Carrión / agm

A man turned out wounded by a gunshot this Thursday night in Mula. Everything happened after 8.30 pm, on Calle de la Reja, near the Royal Monastery of the Incarnation. The wounded man was treated by the health services of the UME and, in principle, his condition is not serious.

The perpetrator of the shot was identified and is wanted by agents of the Local Police and the Civil Guard. The judicial police of the Civil Guard took charge of the investigation, as it involves people with antecedents. According to reports from the Department of Citizen Security of Mula, everything indicates that it could be a settling of accounts.