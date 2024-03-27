On March 28, Dmitry Saraev, wounded as a result of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, showed Izvestia journalists his bullet-ridden jacket and backpack, and also spoke about what happened.

“I stood in line for ticket control, and it is very important to note here that I stood in the line closest to the wall. And at some point <…>, somewhere at 19:57, I heard loud pops, so-called shots. And then the situation began to develop like an avalanche, very quickly. People fell dead, and I saw bullet wounds to the head, women and men. People fell, they were attacked by those who tried to break forward to the glass away from the epicenter of the shooting,” Saraev said.

According to him, for some time he managed to hide from the terrorists behind some corner beam, but the people who were there somehow pushed him out of there, and Saraev found himself without any protection.

“At that moment I felt a very strong blow to the back – blunt, but without pain, it was just some kind of incomparable strong blow to the back. I thought that I had been killed and that I was going to lose consciousness. But I didn’t feel any pain or sticky blood on my back. Breathing is normal, consciousness too,” the man recalled.

Saraev ran to the exit, where he had to break a window to get out of the building. As a result, he cut his arms and legs and fell into a state of shock. The man said that the people who ran next to him died. He managed to escape and get to the house, where he found traces of a shot on his backpack and leather jacket.

“At first I discovered a small spot, just above the lower back. I once saw this in the mirror with the help of multiple reflections. <…> I think, probably, a pellet, a shot hit. Well, I went to a medical facility, to the Shchelkovo city hospital, where after some time it turned out that there was actually a bullet in me,” the victim said.

Doctors quickly removed the bullet. At present, the man's health is not in danger. Saraev also said that he was supposed to go to the concert with a friend, but he couldn’t.

Earlier, on March 27, Deputy Head of Security Alexander Antipov told Izvestia how he and other security guards at Crocus City Hall promptly examined the premises of the concert hall, trying to find people who had survived the terrorist attack. Later they began to pull bodies out of the burning hall.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, where the Picnic group was supposed to perform, occurred on March 22. Terrorists in camouflage burst into the building, started shooting and set fire to the concert hall. According to the latest data, the death toll from the terrorist attack is 143 people.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the attackers were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had contacts on the Ukrainian side.

A total of 11 people were detained, including four direct perpetrators of the attack. All four are foreign citizens. To date, the court has arrested eight detainees.