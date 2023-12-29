A Lithuanian citizen was detained at the airport because of the symbols of the Wagner PMC on his bag

A Lithuanian citizen was detained at Vilnius airport because of a patch with the symbols of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” on his bag. This is reported by Delfi.

According to the publication, the man received a fine for displaying prohibited symbols and was unable to fly to London. Airport spokesman Tadas Vasiliauskas said that the detainee was thoroughly searched, but no dangerous objects were found on him. Nevertheless, the police and the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service were called to the airport.

It is clarified that after drawing up a protocol and carrying out the necessary procedures, the Lithuanian will be released.

