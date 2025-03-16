With a very small and quite light weight size, this artificial titanium heart has already become a milestone for the field of medicine. For the first time in history, a patient with a total artificial heart has been able to leave the hospital and make normal life for more than 100 days. With severe heart failure, the patient, an 40 -year -old Australian man, was on the waiting list for a heart transplant. Not having donors available, in November last year, after an operation of more than six hours, the artificial heart implanted. Unlike other artificial hearts, it lacks valves and is able to pump blood to the body and lungs, assuming the function of both ventricles. In addition, it has its own beat and is able to self -regulate according to the physical activity that is carried out. This heart was designed to keep patients alive until a transplant was possible, but the ultimate goal is to become a permanent solution. Its case marks an unprecedented medical advance that can mark a turning point for the more than 26 million people suffering from heart failure.