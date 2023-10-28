Using a new brain implant, scientists at Johns Hopkins Medical Center have enabled a patient with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis to control household appliances with his mind.

The technology behind this achievement involves a Cortical Communication (CortiCom) device implanted in the areas of the brain responsible for speech and upper limb movement.

This neural interface creates a direct communication channel between the brain and external devices, allowing the patient to control devices such as television and lights using only the power of thought.

Tim Evans, the patient on whom the technology was tested, worked with researchers for weeks to train the interface to recognize his brain’s unique signals.

The results of this experiment are encouraging: the device demonstrated a stable accuracy of 90% over three months, without the need for additional calibration or retraining.