RBC: in the suburbs, a man was detained with machine guns, who called himself a fighter of PMC “Wagner”

The police detained in the suburbs a man with two machine guns. This is reported RBC with reference to sources.

According to the publication, in the Odintsovo district, a traffic police officer stopped a Honda Pilot car to check documents. In the trunk, the law enforcement officer found two machine guns with 30 rounds of ammunition. The car was driven by a 25-year-old native of the Altai Territory.

The man called himself a fighter of the private military company (PMC) Wagner. According to him, he participated in a special military operation under a contract, and now he has arrived in the capital region on vacation. In addition, a PMC representative came to the police department.

A criminal case has been initiated against the detainee for illegal possession of weapons.