He stopped acting a long time ago and retired from the noise of the world of show business, but he always stayed somewhere near us – his viewers. In the Soviet film classics, which do not descend from television screens – “Such a guy lives” by Shukshin, “The Golden Calf” by Schweitzer, “17 Moments of Spring” by Lioznova, “Ivan Vasilyevich Changes Profession” by Gaidai. In jokes and things about his comic characters. In the very fabric of popular culture, even advertising, thanks to his ironic look, also became a small masterpiece of art. But Today Leonid Kuravlev passed away. Izvestia remembers a great actor, a real citizen and a great person.

In addition to Kuravlev, the past tense sounds very difficult, almost impossible and unnatural: he lived, was, played. Alas, today fate forces us to do this: the body of Leonid Vyacheslavovich was able to avoid coronavirus infection, but failed to defeat other diseases, alas, almost inevitable in old age. However, thanks to the magic of cinema, Kuravlev will forever remain with us – his faithful viewers and fans of different generations.

Kuravlev turned out to be one of the brightest stars in the history of our cinema – an actor whose fame survived the frenzy of perestroika, the cultural tragedy of the 90s, and the cynicism of the new century. The key to this were the films in which he happened to act – some of their names are read as an encyclopedia of the highest grossing and most popular films in the history of Russian cinema. But the main reason for this unfading fame was, perhaps, his personal charm – both acting and simply human.

Leonid Vyacheslavovich Kuravlev was born on October 8, 1936 in an ordinary Moscow family. Father is a locksmith, mother is a hairdresser; nothing foreshadowed a brilliant film career for little Lena. In addition, in 1941, Valentina Dmitrievna Kuravleva was sent into exile in the Arctic on the basis of a false denunciation. The childhood of one of the brightest, “spring” actors of Soviet cinema passed on the icy shores of Lake Imandra on the Kola Peninsula. However, perhaps it was there that he forever absorbed that cold, but in a strange way free air – and forever carried it through his whole life.

The family was able to return to Moscow only after the war. Leonid studied poorly, especially the exact sciences were not given to him. Actually, dislike for mathematics and fat is one of the reasons for choosing a future profession. His cousin jokingly recommended that he enter VGIK – there, they say, they will definitely not pay attention to the “deuces” and “triples” in algebra and geometry. In 1953, Kuravlyov applied to the country’s main film school and failed. But fate had obviously already chosen him as her minion and endowed him with enviable perseverance. Two years later, he successfully passed the exams and entered the acting department. His mentor was the famous Boris Bibikov, and his fellow students were Sofiko Chiaureli, Vasily Shukshin and Andrei Tarkovsky, who were still unknown to anyone.

It was with them that the young character actor made his debut in cinema, starring in the theses of young directors – “There will be no dismissal today” and “From Lebyazhye they report”. For Shukshin, Kuravlev, with his truly folk charm, became a real find. Shukshin’s first feature film, “Such a Guy Lives” was also a full-fledged discovery of Kuravlev as an actor – his Pashka Kolokolnikov equally charmed both critics and the audience. Further, the young actor was waiting for national fame – and the opportunity to demonstrate an incredible scale of talent for a “characteristic” actor.

He played criminals and detectives, collective farmers and aristocrats, even crowned persons were among his characters – he had a chance to “visit” Emperor Alexander I, and even Mikhail Gorbachev. And in each of his roles, Kuravlev gave all his best – whether it was an episodic endocrinologist professor in Mimino or a dumb one-eyed fascist in 17 Moments of Spring, a repeat offender Smoked in The Meeting Place Cannot Be Changed, or Nicholas the barber in the Soviet-Spanish adaptations of Don Quixote – each image, thanks to his talent, turned out to be absolutely complete, not requiring a single additional “stroke” of acting work.

After the death of his beloved wife in 2012 – the Kuravlevs lived together for more than half a century – the actor almost stopped acting and led the life of a recluse. However, he did not remain aloof from what was happening in the country and in the world, and in rare interviews he directly and honestly expressed his position. Kuravlev, unlike many colleagues, did not make concessions in regard to his opinion – neither for the sake of money, nor for the sake of audience love. When the scandalous Ukrainian website “Peacemaker” entered the actor in its register of “undesirable persons”, the People’s Artist of the RSFSR only shrugged his shoulders: “I am a threat to them. I have not been to Ukraine for many, many decades. I do not need them”. But he himself remained needed – it seems that not a single TV evening is complete without some film with his participation in almost any country of the former USSR.

He was equally organic in any of his on-screen incarnations. With one movement of his eyebrow, he was able to reveal the main thing in the image, to show the character (or its underside) to the first remark, without any words. This is not taught in acting schools (although they try) – this is either given from birth, or not given at all.