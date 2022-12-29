The Sun: in the US, a man lost his arm and hid in a swamp from an alligator for three days

A resident of the United States, whose hand was bitten off by an alligator, hid from the reptile for three days in a swamp near the city of Myakka, Florida, and survived. About it informs The Sun.

Eric Merda, 43, was vacationing at a fishermen’s camp on Lake Manati. At some point, the man went swimming, and he was in a state of intoxication: the police found marijuana and a bottle of whiskey in his van.

While swimming, Merda noticed an alligator swimming nearby. Before the man could react, the reptile’s jaws closed on his arm. The alligator bit off the American’s limb to the elbow and tried to drag him underwater three times. However, having lost his arm, Merda managed to grab the reptile with his remaining arm and kick it properly. After that, the predator swam away.

The victim tried to swim to the place where he entered the water, but soon realized that he was lost in a huge lake. “It all happened in a split second. It was like lightning. I thought I was dead. I remember thinking: “This can’t be true. I no longer have a hand. I no longer have a hand! I must be sleeping,” he said.

A few hours later, Merda managed to reach the swampy shore, overgrown with thick grass. He had to spend the night in it. In the morning, the American climbed a tree and for several hours tried to attract the attention of aircraft flying overhead. Then he continued to make his way along the shore in the hope of finding the place from where he came. By this point, his stump had stopped bleeding, but flies began to gather around it.

Sometimes a man saw the head of an alligator rise above the surface of the water. “I felt that he was waiting for me,” he shared his memories. The second night the man spent on a small concrete slab at the water’s edge. The next day, he again tried to get out of the swamp, but found that he was walking in circles. By the fourth day, he realized that he had only walked 100 meters.

He eventually found an empty beer bottle, which was a sign of people’s closeness. Soon he saw his van and a man who had parked his car nearby. Rescuers arrived at the scene half an hour later. Murda spent three weeks in a local hospital. The rest of his arm was amputated to prevent the spread of infection.

Now Murda plans to become a motivational speaker. “Fear is a good thing,” he says.

