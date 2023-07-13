In the Nizhny Novgorod region, a man kidnapped two teenagers, tied them up and tried to take them to the forest

In the vicinity of the village of Maloye Kozino, Nizhny Novgorod region, an unknown person abducted two teenagers and tried to take them to the forest. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The man drove up in a car to two minors and, threatening with a knife, forced them to get into the car, after which he drove in the direction of the forest. However, the car got stuck in the mud along the way. The man tied the hands and feet of the kidnapped teenagers and fled. The victims independently reached the village, where they were untied, and also called the police.

A criminal case has been initiated under paragraphs “c”, “d”, “e”, “g” of Part 2 of Article 126 (“Kidnapping of a person committed with the threat of violence dangerous to life or health, using objects used as weapons, in relation to two persons”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspect has been identified and is being sought.

Earlier it was reported that in the Moscow region a case was opened against a mother and a lover who forced her daughter to film their sex.