A man with a grenade was neutralized by the police in a Moscow apartment, reports on Thursday, July 28, “MVD Media”.

“The Moscow police received a message from a local resident that her husband was breaking furniture in the apartment. Arriving law enforcement officers, the man said that he had a grenade,” the message says.

Sappers went to the place, who found and removed from the pocket of his clothes an object similar to a grenade. In addition, the operatives found in the apartment three items structurally similar to pistols, three magazines and 83 cartridges of various calibers. The results of the study showed that the parts of the seized, the pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition were industrially manufactured and suitable for firing.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact under Part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, transfer or carrying of weapons, main parts of firearms, ammunition”). The man is arrested.

Earlier, a Muscovite threatened to throw a grenade at neighbors drinking alcohol on the street.