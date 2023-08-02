Threatened with a grenade in Ufa surrendered after negotiations with the head of Bashkiria Khabirov

A former soldier who threatened a grenade surrendered to the police in Ufa after negotiations with the head of Bashkiria, Radiy Khabirov. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

The head of the republic arrived at the scene after the demands of the man, because of which the security forces blocked the Nagaevskoye highway.

The man became a defendant in a criminal case due to unauthorized abandonment of a military unit. He escaped while being transported from the Investigative Committee to a mental hospital for an examination. Threatening with a grenade, the man demanded to close the case against him.