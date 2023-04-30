In Nefteyugansk, Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO), a man ran into a bank branch with a fire extinguisher in his hands and threatened employees. On April 29, an employee of the department told about the incident in the informal group of the city “VKontakte”.

“He (a man. – Ed.) came to the bank in order to withdraw his father’s pension, but since his father did not have a passport or a phone with him, it was not possible to restore the pin code from the card. Then a man with death threats ran out of the department, took a fire extinguisher in the corridor and ran [в офис]waving at bank employees, ”the employee wrote.

According to her, the man did not beat the girls only because one of them managed to turn on the camera on the phone.

The girl also complained about the inaction of the police against the violent man. Law enforcement officers, she clarified, did not see the corpus delicti in his actions, but they can arrest him for 15 days for petty hooliganism.

