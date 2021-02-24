In Moscow, at the Slavyansky Boulevard metro station, law enforcement officers detained a man who had a dummy grenade, reports RIA News with reference to the emergency services of the capital.

They clarified that at the moment the station has already resumed work. Other details of the incident have not yet been provided.

The Moscow Department of Transport previously reported that this station was closed at the request of the police, trains temporarily passed “Slavyansky Boulevard” without stopping.

A source in the Moscow metro previously reported TASSthat at about half past seven in the evening a suspicious object was found at the Slavyansky Boulevard station, after which the station was closed at the entrance and exit at the request of the police, and passengers were also evacuated from there.