Arrested the man who, a few months ago, had kidnapped and abused a minor in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani in Puglia

A man with no criminal record approached a underage coming out of school, he managed to get her into the car with an excuse, so a kidnap herbrought her to a country cottageIt has stunned with drugs and alcohol and abused her. It happened in Puglia, in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani. The man was arrested and is accused of kidnapping and sexual assault against a minor.

According to the Andria Police, the man, after the abusetook the minor to another city outside the province and has left near a hospital. The investigation started after the victim reached the hospital and immediately said she had been raped and did not know the man who abused her.

The arrested manwho had no criminal record, he is under investigation for the crimes of kidnapping a minor, aggravated sexual violence for having abused the physical and mental inferiority of the injured party, the use of alcohol and drugs, and for violation of the legislation on drugs. The execution of the precautionary measure is the conclusion of the investigations carried out in recent months by the Flying Squad, with the coordination of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office.

