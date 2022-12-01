One of the three men was injured in the shooting attack committed outside an auto parts business, in the Modern Colony, he died from the injuries he suffered to the thorax and abdomen.

The deceased was identified as Juan Ángel Vázquez Rivera, 34, who was admitted to the Zone Hospital.

The events were reported Tuesday afternoon in a business located at the intersection of Pablo A. de la Garza and Nardo streets.

The deceased was with other men, including an element of the State Investigation Agency, when they were attacked with bullets by criminals who were in a van.

Later, other criminals arrived in a car and they were also shot.

Lifeguards of the Red Cross They helped Vázquez Rivera and transferred him to the Zone Hospital, where the doctors reported his death.

The ministerial agent, identified as Carlos, 31, continues to be admitted to the Isssteleón clinic, where he is reported as stable, while Jesús Alejandro, 30, was taken to the Metropolitan Hospital.