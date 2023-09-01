Arturo Ernesto Quiñones Valero, a Venezuelan man who would have turned 41 on the 15th, died in Granada after skidding while driving a powerful electric scooter on Wednesday. Around six in the afternoon, Quiñones was traveling without a helmet on a city street and, as reported by the local police this Friday, “when taking a small curve, he lost control of the vehicle and fell to the ground, hitting his head” and suffering severe trauma. The emergency teams transferred him to the Virgen de las Nieves hospital in the capital, where he died on Thursday. The police have verified that the scooter had the capacity to travel at 120 kilometers per hour, despite the fact that the maximum speed allowed for this type of vehicle is 25 kilometers per hour. It is not known at this time how fast he was going when the accident occurred. Friends of the deceased are now trying to repatriate the body to Venezuela and, due to lack of funds, have opened a bank account to ask for help.

After the death, the local Granada police collect the data on the accident and the investigation tries to define, among other things, the legality and specific characteristics of the vehicle. It is, as reported by the police, a means of transport with the appearance of a scooter but which, given its technical characteristics, cannot be strictly considered a personal mobility vehicle. Although its appearance is similar to that of electric scooters, it is an electrical device with two 3,500-watt motors capable of reaching 120 kilometers per hour, as verified by the agents.

This means, as a local police spokesman explained to EL PAÍS, that it cannot be classified, in principle, as a personal mobility vehicle (VHP), one of those that hardly need insurance and a helmet to travel down the street. VHPs are legally defined as vehicles powered exclusively by electric motors capable of reaching a speed between 6 and 25 kilometers per hour. It is not uncommon, however, to find workshops where these scooters are tricked or even tutorials on the internet and social networks with the necessary explanations for it, which allows them to reach speeds much higher than what is stipulated by law. According to this source from the local Granada police, the agents are now studying whether the scooter is rigged, which would make it illegal, or if it had been legalized in some way as an electric vehicle approved for a motorcycle or moped.

Fatal accidents with electric scooters doubled from September 2021 to the same month in 2022, according to data from a Fundación MAPFRE study. In that time, 13 people died. The largest number of accidents occurred in Catalonia, with 22 accidents, followed by the Balearic Islands (18), Aragon (11) and Andalusia and the Canary Islands, both with 8.

Each city council can regulate the circulation of electric scooters in a specific way, but the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) reminds that all users must meet minimum conditions. It is forbidden to drive on sidewalks, highways, dual carriageways or tunnels in urban areas. The speed of these vehicles must not exceed 25 kilometers per hour and its drivers are required to wear a helmet.