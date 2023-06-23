A 63-year-old man who was going to work by car early in the morning has died in the Madrid district of Villaverde in a traffic accident caused by the driver of another vehicle who was fleeing from the police, according to reports to this newspaper spokespersons for the National Police and Madrid Emergencies. The three alleged criminals who were in the car that caused the accident have also been slightly injured in the accident. The three have been transferred to a hospital, where they are being treated in police custody.

The chase has begun in the vicinity of the nightclub Monaco Villaverde, a warehouse located on Avenida Real de Pinto, in the heart of the Marconi industrial estate. There, two 20-year-old Spanish youths and another 24-year-old have allegedly stolen a vehicle that was parked on the street, a black Citroën.

A police car that was patrolling the area has come across them and, as the young people have become nervous and “have started to do strange things”, the agents have become suspicious and have tried to stop them. The alleged thieves have fled on the run and a police chase has begun that has ended in tragedy shortly after.

The fatal accident occurred just 850 meters from the nightclub, at number 46 Valle de Tobalina street, a two-lane, two-way road also from the Marconi industrial estate, shortly before six in the morning, an hour in which women could already be seen practicing prostitution in the area.

The occupants of the stolen car were going up this street at full speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree. The car has been thrown and has rammed from the front and side against another white car that was going down the same road.

Both cars have been completely destroyed by the impact. The worst part has been taken by the driver of this tourism, a 63-year-old man who “was going to his work” and who has suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. As he was unconscious, the Madrid City Council firefighters, the first to arrive along with the police, broke his belt, rescued him and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation until the Samur troops arrived. After 45 minutes trying to recover it, the Samur toilets have confirmed the death of the victim.

For their part, the three alleged criminals, of whom the police do not detail whether they have a criminal record, have suffered minor injuries and bruises. One of them, 20 years old, was taken by the Samur to the 12 de Octubre hospital because he was bleeding from a wound on his face. The National Police have taken charge of the other two occupants and have also taken them to the same hospital, where the three are in custody while they are being treated. The police investigate the event, in whose clarification the Municipal Police also collaborates.

