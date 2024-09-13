This is what the vehicle involved in the accident on the M-30 looks like. EMERGENCIES 112

A man who was fleeing from the National Police He died on Thursday night in Madrid after being run over in the central lanes of the inner carriageway of the M-30, according to information provided to this newspaper by spokesmen from the Madrid Higher and Emergency Headquarters. The incident occurred at around 11:35 p.m. at kilometer 2.300 inside, within the district of Chamartín, heading south, towards the A-3, when the driver of a car “hit the victim”, who was running along the road while being pursued by the officers.

The victim “died instantly, with no possibility of resuscitation”, according to Samur. The man was undocumented and Samur estimates that he was between 30 and 40 years old. Following the fatal accident, it was necessary to close the central lanes of the M-30 from kilometre 0 until the vehicle was removed, which had its nose and front windscreen smashed.

A psychologist from Samur has had to attend to the driver of the car involved, who was suffering from a severe anxiety attack. The Municipal Police is investigating the accident.

