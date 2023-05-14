Veracruz.- As a consequence of the rains that included electrical activity this Saturday night in the municipality of Paso del Macho, Veracruz, one person passed away.

According to official information, the events took place in the town of the potrerillo around 4:00 p.m., when a man he chose to take shelter from the rain under a tree who was struck by lightning which caused the instant death of the person.

Authorities and emergency bodies came to cordon off the area and confirmed the death.