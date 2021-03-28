In Yelets, Lipetsk region, they found a local resident who took 8,500 rubles from an ATM belonging to a 58-year-old man. On March 23, the victim did not wait for the money, pressed the button to cancel the operation and went to another ATM.

However, the funds were debited from the card. He went to the first ATM, but did not find money in the dispensing tray, reports GOROD48…

“On this fact, a criminal case has been initiated under paragraph“ c ”of Part 2 of Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Theft causing significant damage to a citizen). During a complex of operational-search measures, the police officers of a 38-year-old resident of the city, who took the money, ”- said the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Lipetsk region.

Plastic bank cards in 10 years will probably no longer be needed by people, said the head of the international payment system Visa in Russia Mikhail Berner at the 9th annual forum of financial innovations on March 25. According to Berner, “plastic” plays a smaller role now than it used to be. In some large banks, up to 30% of new customers do not receive a plastic card, it is only in a smartphone.