The man who burst into the Moscow clinic with a weapon in his hands was drunk

An unidentified man who threatened employees of a Moscow polyclinic with a pneumatic pistol was in a state of intoxication. About it informs MIA Media.

It is clarified that as a result of the incident no one was injured, and the attacker himself was detained by police officers.

The incident happened earlier on Wednesday, August 2. A man broke into a Moscow clinic located on Stromynka Street. He began to threaten people with weapons, after which he fled.