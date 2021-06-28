The investigating authorities opened a criminal case against the man, who is suspected of killing three people in the Gornozavodsky district of Perm, he was detained. This was reported on Monday, June 28, in press service regional investigation department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

The previous evening, on the banks of the Koiva River in the Gornozavodsky urban district, the bodies of three local residents were found: two women born in 1980 and 1977 and a man born in 1954 with gunshot wounds. A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “a” of Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder of two or more persons).

During the investigation, the suspect was identified and detained on June 28 at his home in the working village of Biser. He is a local resident born in 1963.

According to the investigation, the suspect “on the basis of personal hostile relations” on the river bank, where his ex-wife was resting with relatives, mortally wounded his ex-wife, her sister and husband from a firearm.

Now the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided. In the near future he will be charged.

The incident was reported earlier on Monday REN TV… According to the TV channel, the man killed his ex-wife out of jealousy. At the same time, everything happened in front of their daughter, the girl was hospitalized.

