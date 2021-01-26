The man who arranged the shooting at cats with pneumatics was detained in Moscow, he faces up to 3 years in prison. This was reported in the press service the capital GU MIA.

An eyewitness reported the man’s act to the police. According to him, the detainee fired at homeless animals, sitting in a foreign car, located near the house on the street Architect Vlasov. In this case, one of his victims died.

Law enforcement officials checked and concluded that a 31-year-old Muscovite had staged the shooting. It turned out that the man is not the first time “hunting” animals: it turned out that he had previously wounded a cat near a house on Garibaldi Street, but that time the animal managed to survive.

On the fact of the incident, a case was initiated under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Cruelty to animals.” The sanction of the article provides for the maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to three years.

Earlier it was reported that a corpse was found in a five-star hotel in the center of Moscow. It was clarified that the body of a naked 27-year-old Sarmat G. was found on the bed in the room on January 25. It was found that there are no external signs of violence and traces of dragging. The man is believed to have died due to heart problems.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!