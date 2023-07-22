A man who seized a house in the suburbs of Moscow found automatic weapons and grenades

The men who seized the house in the Sherwood cottage village near Moscow found a whole arsenal of weapons. In particular, according to TASS with reference to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Guard in the Moscow Region, he was armed with grenades and incendiary mixtures.

“The attacker had several automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition and incendiary mixtures in his arsenal. For the safety of the personnel during the assault, the special forces acted as carefully as possible, examining the household, meter by meter, the area of ​​u200bu200bwhich is about two thousand square meters, ”the press service said in a statement.

It is also noted that the employees of the Russian Guard used quadrocopters during the special operation. After the liquidation of the invader, the Rusich OMON sappers began to inspect the house, and only after that investigators and experts would enter the building.

Vyacheslav Chernenko, 35, a native of Krasnoyarsk, kept the house under his control for several hours. During this time, he threatened the security forces and fired back at them, but was nevertheless eliminated during the assault.