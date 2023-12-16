Law enforcement officers detained a man who raped and strangled a seven-year-old girl in St. Petersburg 24 years ago. A source from Izvestia reported this on Saturday, December 16.

A 40-year-old man was detained the day before, on December 15. At the time of the crime he was 15 years old, the interlocutor clarified.

The incident occurred on April 7, 1999. That day, her 14-year-old half-brother reported the discovery of the girl’s body to the police in the apartment.

A case was opened under the article “Murder”.

Currently, the man has been placed in a temporary detention center. It is specified that in 2006 he was convicted of theft.

Earlier, on November 17, the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee for the Kaliningrad Region told Izvestia that the department had completed the investigation of the criminal case, which was opened back in 1996. It was clarified that it was possible to identify the criminal using a smell examination: traces of the criminal remained on the tie – the weapon of the crime.