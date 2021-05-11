Employees of law enforcement agencies liquidated a man who resisted the arrest of a man in Crimea. On Tuesday, May 11, reports Interfax with reference to the source.

According to the agency, the searches took place in the Soviet and Simferopol regions of the Republic of Crimea. The liquidated one turned out to be a native of Uzbekistan. Law enforcers tried to detain a man in an unfinished house.

The owner of the dwelling is now being interrogated; information carriers and a number of other things have been confiscated from him. His lawyer Lilya Gemeji told the agency that they had opened a criminal case under Article 317 (“Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

At the end of April, it was reported that the militant, killed by the special services during a shootout in Ingushetia, turned out to be a member of the gang of the last Emir of the Chechen Republic, Aslan Byutukayev. On the evening of April 28, security officials stopped Magomed Kodzoev on the outskirts of Nazran to inspect a car. However, Kodzoev put up armed resistance.