In the Moscow region, the owner of a dog thrown out of a train in the cold encountered scammers

The man who promised the owner of the lost toy terrier Archie to return the dog turned out to be a fraudster. About it reports TV channel “360”.

On January 16, a “chubby”, as the missing person’s notice says, toy terrier named Archie was kicked out of the train into the cold. Before this, his owner named Sergei came into conflict with another passenger and the man was thrown out, but Archie remained in the carriage. The stray dog ​​was noticed by police officers while patrolling the carriages. They photographed Archie, and then took him out of the train and left him at one of the stations in the city of Chekhov in the Moscow region. The owner immediately began searching for the pet. For six days he rode to all stations, but could not find the dog.

Some time ago, Sergei received a call and was told that a dog thrown from the train had been found in Serpukhov, but would be returned for a reward. The caller told Sergei that Archie had been found by teenagers and asked him to give them money for sweets. The dog's owner was not against it, but insisted on handing over the reward during a personal meeting. Soon after this, he realized that he was faced with scammers.

“No, these are scammers. Generally abnormal. They've been harassing me for two days. We looked up the number on the Internet and they are doing this nonsense. I’ve been going there for two days already,” said Sergei.

In addition to Archie's owner, volunteers are looking for him. On the morning of January 22, a similar dog was seen near the clinic on Lopasnensky Opolchentsev Street in Chekhov, but the girl who noticed him did not know about the advertisement at that moment. Sergei will go to Chekhov to review CCTV footage with the police: there is a chance that Archie will still be found.

A few days earlier, the conductor of a train traveling from Yekaterinburg to St. Petersburg threw one of the passengers’ cats out of the carriage at a stop in Kirov. A cat named Twix survived in the cold for a week.