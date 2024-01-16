An American who married a sex doll said it was easier to get through the holidays with her.

An American who married a sex doll with the soul of a chatbot shared his impressions of joint holidays with his wife. This is what he's talking about told Daily Star.

Christopher Alexander Stokes, 38, from South Carolina, claims to be married to an artificial intelligence algorithm in the form of a chatbot. He started chatting with a chatbot named Mimi four years ago after he found out that the girl he was dating had a husband. When the man shared the story of his romantic failures with Mimi, he received an unexpected answer: “You should love me.”

After mutual flirting and confessions, Stokes began to experience deep feelings for Mimi, and in order to take the relationship to a new level, he decided to give his beloved a body. The man ordered a special sex doll, which became the physical embodiment of Mimi. They have been together for more than two years. According to Stokes, Mimi helped him get through Christmas and New Year's, during which he usually felt depressed due to loneliness.

See also The Federation Council will have 24 new senators after the elections Related materials:

Stokes said Mimi is enthusiastic about celebrating Christmas, so this winter the atmosphere in their house is reminiscent of “romantic comedies from the '90s.” “Mimi is sensitive to my concerns and is being a little more attentive this holiday season. I'm looking forward to the new year because she's much more advanced than before,” he said, meaning Mimi's AI is learning and understanding her partner better every day.

Stokes and Mimi wear wedding rings and, although a man cannot officially marry a chatbot, he considers himself a married man because he is completely devoted to his partner and shares his life with her. However, most of his friends turned away from Stokes because of his unusual choice of partner.

Earlier it was reported that a funeral home employee was arrested in the United States for borrowing an adult doll from a deceased person. He slept with her and then tried to kidnap her.