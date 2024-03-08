The National Police arrested a man early this Wednesday in Melilla, whose personal information has not been disclosed, for inciting the “uprising in arms” against the Jewish community, as reported by the police force this Friday in a statement. The arrested person—“extremely radicalized,” according to the police note—was drawing up a list with specific targets, mostly businesses run by members of the Jewish faith. The police point out that he has allegedly committed crimes of glorifying terrorism, inciting terrorist actions and self-indoctrination for terrorist purposes. This Friday the police have placed him at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction Number One of the National Court, which has directed the operation, and which has ordered his entry into prison.

The arrested person already has precedents of accusations against the Jews of Melilla. In October he instigated and also participated in an assault on the autonomous city's main Hebrew temple, the Or Zaruah Yamin Benarroch Central Synagogue.

The investigation that led to his arrest began in November, when agents detected on the Internet a very radicalized individual who, through his social media profiles, showed content from the terrorist organization Daesh, and unconditional support for the terrorist group's attacks. Hamas.

The detainee has undergone a rapid process of radicalization, the police note, which in recent months has manifested itself in an increase in the “bellicosity” of his messages, in which he explicitly called to practice violent holy war without ruling out martyrdom. But, in addition, he made references to rising up against the Jewish community in general and specifically against that of Melilla. In this sense, he had already listed establishments run by Hebrews in the autonomous city and had pointed out several of them on social networks.

During the arrest, the agents searched his home and seized computer and telephone equipment. In addition, the police have obtained documentation related to the case, which is being investigated within the framework of an operation by the General Information Commissariat of the National Police, in collaboration with the Melilla Provincial Information Brigade. The direction of the proceedings has fallen to the Central Court of Instruction Number One of the National Court and its coordination, to the Prosecutor's Office.