Investigative committee: in Novgorod detained a suspect in the murder of a girl whose body was found in a barrel

In Veliky Novgorod, a man was detained, suspected of killing a girl, whose body was found in a barrel on the balcony of an apartment. About this in Telegram– the channel reported the department of the Investigative Committee for the Novgorod region

According to investigators, the man dealt with his cohabitant out of jealousy and strangled her with a bag handle, after which, a few days later, he hid the body in a barrel and, together with his friends, took it out to the balcony.

The suspect explained that the barrel contained fertilizer. A month later, the man moved from this apartment to a girl friend, where he was detained by the police. He fully admitted his guilt.

Earlier it was reported that on the balcony of one of the apartment buildings in Veliky Novgorod, the police found the body of a 23-year-old girl in a metal barrel. It is specified that her mother applied to law enforcement agencies with a statement about the disappearance of her daughter, who stopped answering calls.