Guy Goma, who gave an interview to the BBC 17 years ago, decided to sue the channel

Computer specialist Guy Goma, who mistakenly gave an interview to the BBC television channel 17 years ago and became famous thanks to this, decided to sue the corporation. About it informs Daily Mail with a link to the Accidental Celebrities podcast, available at YouTube.

The man decided to sue the BBC for lack of royalties for a viral interview that was mistakenly taken from him in 2006. We are talking about the plot of the TV company, in which the channel staff confused Goma, who came to the BBC for an interview, with IT expert Guy Kewie and was invited to air. Subsequently, the video went viral on the network and made Goma an Internet star.

The man thought that he was being escorted to an interview, however, when he was brought to the studio and the microphone was installed, he realized that there had been a misunderstanding. Host Karen Bowerman began questioning Goma about a lawsuit between the two divisions of Apple, after which he unsuccessfully tried to demonstrate the fact that he was “in the wrong place” with a funny expression on his face. “The journalist didn’t fully understand anything, but at the end I told her that she made a mistake and interviewed the wrong person,” Goma said.

“A few days later I saw my face in all the newspapers, I didn’t go out on the street and locked myself at home, I was scared,” the man admitted. Asked why he didn’t immediately report the misunderstanding, he quoted his mother as saying, “If you make a mistake, correct it in a positive way.” In conclusion, he added that he was not hired then, but is still recognized on the street.

In 2016, the BBC channel again published video featuring Guy Goma. “It’s been 10 years since Guy Goma became a celebrity,” the video’s description read. The video has received five million views.