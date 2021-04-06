In Zelenograd near Moscow, a man was detained for firing a machine gun from the window of a residential building. This was announced on Monday, April 5 REN TV…

The incident took place in the 16th microdistrict of the city. The police were contacted by a courier who brought the order to one of the apartments in a residential building. According to him, he passed pizza to a man with a machine. Law enforcers went to check this information, but the landlord did not open the door for them.

A police squad remained near the apartment, and after a while the man began to shoot from a machine gun from the window, writes NSN…

Currently, the man is detained: he nevertheless agreed to let the police officers into the apartment. Investigators and forensic experts are studying the scene. According to unconfirmed information, a rifle and two explosive devices were found in his apartment. “Star”…

According to the site kp.ru, the troublemaker was in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

As told TASS in the press service of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a man fired from a blank weapon. The fact of the incident is being checked.

On April 5, it was reported that during the conflict, a young man fired a pneumatic pistol at a security guard in a shopping center in Moscow. The 28-year-old victim received three wounds in the leg. After the incident, the attacker fled.