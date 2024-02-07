User Reddit with the nickname Rough_Evening2860 told on Reddit how he ended up in the hospital due to a quarrel with his wife. In the comments to the publication, netizens admitted that the behavior of the narrator’s wife angered them.

The man said that his wife recently hit him during an argument. The couple reconciled, but, according to him, from that moment on he began to see worse in one eye. “My vision feels blurry and I see dots and lights. I told my wife about this, but she didn’t take it seriously,” he described what happened.

The narrator decided to go to the hospital, although his wife insisted that nothing bad had happened to his eye and that he should not go to the doctors. “I think this is wrong. When will she find out [что я обратился в больницу]she might get angry,” the user expressed his fears.

At the hospital, doctors said the man needed surgery. The author of the publication admitted that because of this he feels guilty before his wife. According to him, the visit to him in the hospital ruined the evening for his wife, which she was supposed to spend with friends.

In the comments, users were outraged by the wife's behavior. “It’s understandable why she doesn’t want you to ask for help. She doesn’t want problems with the law”, “Be sure to seek help from a doctor, and then contact a divorce lawyer”, “The author should break up with this woman. She belongs in prison. She doesn't care that her husband might go blind. What the hell is this!” — outraged commentators spoke out.

